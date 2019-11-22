Riding on 151 not out from David Warner on Friday, Australia were in the driving seat in the first Test against Pakistan at The Gabba.

At Stumps on Day 2, the Aussies cruised to 312 for 1. Apart from Warner, Labuschagne and Joe Burns scored 55 not out and 97, respectively.

After bowling out Pakistan for 240 on the Day 1, the hosts made a prolific start on the second day as openers Warner and Burns shared 222-run opening stand.

Warner got an inside edge on the ball of Naseem Shah but the latter’s overstepping gifted the southpaw a new life.

The 32-year-old went on to score his 22nd Test hundred. However, Burns was left disappointed as he fell short by three runs to add to his four Test hundreds. His wicket was taken by leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Labuschagne, who came in next, helped himself to an effortless half-century and along with Warner, provided Australia with a lead of 72 runs.

On the following day, Warner will look to capitalise his score and give Australia a healthy lead before inviting the visitors to bat again.

Brief scores: Pakistan 1st innings: 240 all out, Australia 1st innings: 312 for 1 at Stumps on Day 2 (David Warner 151*, Joe Burns 97; Yasir Shah 1 for 101) lead by 72 runs.