Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal, who has been out of the international scene for quite a long period of time, has come under the scanner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a wrong reason.

Umar has been dealing with heavy numbers in the ongoing Quaid-E-Azam Trophy which forced the selectors to call him for a selection test ahead of Pakistan’s squad declaration for one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old failed to clear the test and frustration got better of him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He expressed an extreme reaction upon his failure and took off his shirt in anger while asking the trainer to show fat in his body.

The PCB is believed to have taken notice and Umar could find himself in trouble and might even be suspended from playing in the next domestic tournament of the country.

so Umar Akmal was giving fitness test to PCB and unf didn’t reached the required points to pass. As a reaction Umar took of his shirt and asked Trainers “Btayein Charbee Kahan hai?” — PCB has taken notice of this act and a harsh decision is expected to be taken against Umar.(GEO) — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 2, 2020

Umar, meanwhile, has been in red-hot form in the domestic circuit for the Central Punjab team and his last six innings include a knock of 122 and another of 218 runs. The double ton was graced by 20 boundaries and eight maximums.

Except for a brief appearance in the home T20I series against Sri Lanka last year, Umar has been out of the national squad for a while now. His last ODI appearance came in March last year while he played his last red-ball match for Pakistan back in 2011.