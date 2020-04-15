India legend batsman VVS Laxan has dismissed the claims of former Australia captain Michael Clarke who had said that Australian players did not “sledge” Virat Kohli during the 2018/19 Test series in order to protect their million dollars IPL deals.

“If you’re friendly with any Indian player it doesn’t mean that you are getting IPL contract,” Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports ‘Cricket Connected’ show as quoted by IANS.

“As a mentor, I’m on the auction table and we select players, those international players that have played exceptionally well for their country and can add value to the franchise. Friendship with any Indian player doesn’t ensure entry into the IPL,” he added.

Laxman further reiterated that any team on the auction table would not consider a player’s personal relationship with an Indian player and that his calibre as a cricketer is what the franchises focus upon before spending millions.

“Just by being nice to someone doesn’t get you a place in IPL. Any franchise will look at the player’s calibre and value add to the team, which gives them desired results by winning matches/tournaments.

“These are the kind of players who get IPL contracts. So just being nice to someone will not earn you a spot in the IPL,” he added.

Clarke said that there was a phase in his country’s cricket and in other teams as well where the players believed sledging Kohli or other big Indian players might jeopardise their IPL career.

“Everybody knows how powerful India are in regards to the financial part of the game, internationally or domestically with the IPL,” Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast as quoted by IANS.

“I feel that Australian cricket, and probably every other team over a little period, went the opposite and actually sucked up to India. They were too scared to sledge Kohli or the other Indian players because they had to play with them in April,” he added.