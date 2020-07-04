Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has thrown in the possibility that Willian can still be at the Stamford Bridge next season, even though the Brazilian winger’s contract expires at the end of this season and he has not signed a new deal.

“I haven’t given up hope on it,” said Lampard as quoted on the official website of Chelsea Football Club on the subject of a new contract for Willian beyond that.

“The club are still in discussions with him. We want him to stay but I also appreciate the fact this contract for Willian is a big deal because of his age. I have been there before myself, but the way he is playing at the moment shows his worth to the squad and I hope it is something we can get to.

“Whichever way, he has been a great servant to the club and if we can get there, I’ll be happy. If not, I will certainly wish him well as I have a lot of time for him and in the short term, we can see what he is doing for us,” the Blues head coach further explained.

The contract of Willian and Pedro were initially concluding on July 31 as the season would have been played out by then had the COVID-19 pandemic not caused a hiatus in between. As a result of the postponement of the 2019-20 season, the duo signed an extension to stay at the club.

While Pedro is all set to leave the London club and may travel to Roma, Willian’s future destination has not settled yet. However, with Lampard’s latest comment, a new phase may open at the bridge for the 31-year-old.

Also, a reason for Lampard’s regrown interest on Willian can be the brilliant form that he has shown since the resumption of top-flight English football.

Willian was one of the greatest pillars of strength in the midfield for Chelsea when they registered a famous victory over Machester City, which had resulted in Liverpool winning the Premier League title last month.

He was also Chelsea’s only positive symbol from the humiliating 2-3 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their last league match earlier this week. He had scored both the goals for the Lampard’s Londoners on Wednesday.