Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed what it took him to become to hold the reins of one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League and how the job has shaped him.

“You have to handle it in your own way. There’s no other way to do it, because you can’t try to be something you’re not, or think that nothing will affect you. It does. There are huge pressures in the job and I understood that very quickly, firstly at Derby, and when I came to Chelsea I saw it was a level up at a club that is fighting towards the top of the Premier League,” Lampard was quoted as saying on the official website of Chelsea.

“It is much bigger and things get consumed by it – your home life gets consumed, and you just have to handle it as well as you can, and not let it affect you in a negative way.

“I don’t think you should be absolutely closed to it, because sometimes you can pick out good things from scrutiny, whether you agree with it or not. So I don’t completely close my ears to it, but what I’ve really noticed is that the fall-out from games is so much driven by the result,” he added.

The Blues legend also gave an insight into how he deals with the pressure of managing a big club like Chelsea and said that he tends to say focused on his job and not try to get carried away by outside scrutiny.

“So I generally go on how I feel about the game and make that the important thing. I feel better about some of the games that we’ve lost or drawn than I do about some of the ones that we’ve won. I try not to be led too much by the scrutiny from the outside – you have to respect it for what it is, because you can’t manage a club the size of Chelsea and think you’re going to make every Chelsea fan, every outside fan and every pundit happy. I listen to it a bit, but the main thing is to stay focused on the job you’re doing, and after every game, you analyse it, then look to the next one – simple as that,” Lampard said.