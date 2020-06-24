Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Wednesday played down rumours linking Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz over a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market and have already secured high-profile signings of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Havertz too has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea before the start of next season but Lampard stated that they haven’t officially made a bid for the German superstar yet.

“He’s obviously a top player, but to carry on from my answer before I’m certainly not going to comment on other players at other teams. And it cannot be our focus. So, nothing to say,” Lampard told reporters as per Goal.com.

When further quizzed if an offer has been made for the 21-year-old, Lampard said: “No. No bids have gone in.”

Chelsea currently occupy the fourth spot in the Premier League table as they have accumulated 51 points in 30 matches. They next face Manchester City on Thursday, who are placed second on the table but are 20 points behind Liverpool.

Lampard’s troops cannot afford any slip-up as Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United are all fighting for the final Champions League spot, currently occupied by Chelsea.