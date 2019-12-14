Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gave an insight into what the club are thinking about the January transfer window and the probable targets they will go after.

Chelsea, who were originally banned from buying any player in two windows including the January one, saw their sanction being cut into half by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month.

The move has allowed the west London club to cash in players after serving ban in the last transfer window.

Chelsea are heavily linked with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell and Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake who also happens to be academy graduate of the Blues.

When Lampard was asked about the possibility of the three coming to Stamford Bridge, the former Chelsea player said that he was happy with the squad but is looking for improvement.

“We want the top calibre of player that can improve us. I won’t even hone in on those three. I have said it over the last couple of weeks. I am happy with the squad but we have to improve if we can,” Lampard was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

About Ake, the manager said, “I think Nathan came through here and when he has gone to Bournemouth to be able to play regular football, I think he has done fantastically well. He has shown himself as a really good defender in the Premier League.”

Incidentally, Chelsea will host Bournemouth in their next Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Under Lampard, the young Chelsea side have had a roller-coaster season, with the team playing dominant football but failing to fetch results against big sides. They are currently placed fourth at the Premier League table with 29 points, 17 behind table-toppers Liverpool.