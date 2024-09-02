Four Indian teams to be part of Global High School Cricket Cup in the UAE

Four Indian teams will be among the top 20 schools from across the globe that will be in action during the Global High School Cricket Cup to be played across the UAE in November.

Organised by GloFans, the tournament will be a six-day affair during which four matches — two day games, and as many day-night matches — to be played each day. The main event will take place in Sharjah and Ajman with training facilities in Dubai.

World Cup veteran and legendary coach Dav Whatmore along with former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal and UAE’s 1996 World Cup team member Shahzad Altaf on Sunday unveiled the tournament’s official trophy during the launch of the theme song, and the presentation of the official t-shirt ceremony in the presence of GloFans founder and acclaimed sports expert Sunil Yash Kalra in Sharjah.

Whatmore underlined the importance of nurturing cricketers from the grassroots level, and giving them the platform to express themselves on the biggest stage, saying, “It is important to nurture young talent and the school cricket players play a pivotal role in shaping future stars.”

The event also witnessed an engaging chat show hosted by Kalra and involved the three former cricketers, who also touched upon the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to be held in the UAE in October.

Ajmal, who mastered Doosra better than anyone, said, “This tournament will be a great platform to identify young talent. It will help the budding cricketers to understand the commitment and consistency required to play the sport at the highest level. It will certainly enable the young athletes to bring laurels for their country.”

Several current UAE players and former international cricketers, who were present on the occasion, expressed their support for the Global High School Cricket Cup, recognising it as a crucial platform for inspiring and developing the next generation of cricketing talent.