With each passing match, the pressure on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is increasing. Moreover, reports of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino replacing him at Manchester United are also gaining momentum. The Red Devils have not tasted win each of their last three consecutive matches and now the forthcoming week can be very crucial if the Norwegian wants to retain his job as Manchester United boss.

With matches against top teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City coming up next, a loss against them could mean the end of the road for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. A report carried by Manchester Evening News claims that Mauricio Pochettino is eager to take up the Manchester United manager’s job.

However, the report adds that the United management is still backing Solskjaer and does not want him to remove him as of now. But he would need to add more wins to the tally to remain at Manchester United.

