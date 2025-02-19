Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege passes away

Milind Rege, who returned to captain Mumbai in domestic cricket after suffering a heart attack at 26, passed away after a second attack on Wednesday, days after turning 76. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Rege, an off-spinning all-rounder who featured in 52 First-Class matches for Mumbai, was part of five consecutive Ranji Trophy title-winning seasons. His career was briefly cut short due to cardiac issues but he made a stellar comeback into the side, and went on to lead the Mumbai side.

During his playing career, spanning between 1966-67 and 1977-78, Rege took 126 wickets with his right-arm off-break bowling. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 1,532 runs at an average of 23.56.

Off the field, Rege also served Mumbai cricket in several roles through his career and was also associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association as a cricket advisor. He was among the first people to spot several cricketers, including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a social media post, hailing the contribution of Rege, Tendulkar wrote, “Sad to hear about Milind Rege Sir’s passing. He was a true Mumbai cricketer with immense contributions to the city’s cricket. He and other CCI members saw potential in me and asked me to play for CCI, which, as I look back now, was a landmark moment in my career.”

“He could pick out a talented player from a sea of hardworking hopefuls. He had a special sixth sense to pick talent at all levels, but especially at junior levels. He leaves behind a void, one that’s tough to fill. He may not be around, but his imprint on people’s lives will always live on. He made a difference to so many lives and definitely made a difference to mine,” Tendulkar wrote.

In Rege’s memory, Mumbai and Vidarbha players observed a minute’s silence ahead of the third day’s play in their ongoing Ranji Trophy semifinal. Mumbai players took the field in Nagpur on Wednesday wearing a black armband.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Milind Rege Sir. A stalwart of Mumbai cricket, his contributions as a player, selector, and mentor were invaluable,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik in a statement.

“His guidance shaped generations of cricketers, and his legacy will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he added.