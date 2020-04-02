Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday said he would like to see the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League being played for five weeks leading to the ICC T20 World Cup due to held in Australia later this year.

Taking to his official Twitter timeline, Vaughan wrote, “Here’s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC.”

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been postponed to April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has already affected more than 2000 people and killed over 50 in India.

However, with India in the middle of a 21-day lockdown till April 14 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, IPL 2020 has been forced to face an existential crisis as the April 15 start looks highly unlikely now.

Meanwhile, a report on Tuesday had stated that the BCCI was considering the October-November window to host the 13th edition of the IPl with a hope that the ICC T20 World Cup, due to happen at that time, would be postponed.

However, the BCCI official, who hinted about the October-November window, has admitted that a lot of calculations will be involved for such a situation to arise. And he hoped that by October the world learns to tame the novel coronavirus, which has already killed over 42,000 people and affected over 8,58,000 humans.