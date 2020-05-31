Asian games gold-medallist boxer Dingko Singh, who is already battling liver cancer, has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The same has been confirmed in a report carried by the PTI on Sunday.

The 41-year old former boxer was flown to Delhi earlier this month to undergo radiation therapy but returned to Manipur after being diagnosed with jaundice yet again.

“He was negative when he left from Delhi but has tested positive on his return to Manipur,” a source close to Dingko was quoted as saying by PTI.

An Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee, the former bantamweight boxer won the gold medal in the Asian Games in 1998 edition held in Bangkok.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Most of the high profile tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stand postponed.

Even the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet, the Indian Premier League (IPL), stands suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bundesliga became the first high-profile sporting event to resume after a 65 day period with almost no sporting activity.

The move comes after governments are beginning to realise that the coronavirus is here to stay for quite some time and sports among other businesses will need to find a way to co-exist with it.

The virus has already infected more than 6 million people around the world while claiming over 3.6 lakh lives. There is still no sure shot treatment of the disease and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself from contracting the infection.

(With inputs from PTI)