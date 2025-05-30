Former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam takes over as BCB president

Former Bangladesh skipper Aminul Islam was on Friday elected president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after a board meeting in Dhaka. Aminul was appointed merely 24 hours after Faruque Ahmed’s removal by the sports ministry.

Aminul, who led Bangladesh at the 1999 World Cup, and was their first Test centurion in 2000, is reportedly likely to continue on an interim basis until the next BCB election, which is likely to take place by October this year. He has taken leave from his work as an ICC development manager based in Melbourne.

According to a statement from the sports ministry, Faruque’s removal came after eight BCB directors tabled a no-confidence motion against him. It also based the decision on a fact-finding committee’s report on corruption within the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Faruque had taken over the position as BCB chief and one of the directors on August 21, 2024, following the resignation of Nazmul Hassan, who was also the country’s sports minister during the Awami League regime.