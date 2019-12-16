Premier League side Arsenal tasted yet another defeat at the Emirates Stadium against Manchester City on Sunday. The defeat has hurt their hopes of a Champions League finish and has put them in a place where they will feel more pressure. Since most of the results have not been in their favour in this season, the Arsenal stars are obviously running low on confidence. Although the Gunners have sacked Unai Emery, their decision does not seem to be having any effect on their performance. Arsenal have hardly looked any better from the time interim boss Freddie Ljungberg took charge.

Amid all these, former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has opined that the club owners should not have sacked Emery in the first place when they did not have a plan for the future.

“Unless you have someone in mind, you shouldn’t be firing a manager without having a replacement,” Sagna was quoted as saying by Fox Sports Asia.

“To me it has been a lot of time, potentially 12 points they could have had and they didn’t.

“We have owners we never see. You never know what’s going to happen,” he added.

“They got rid of Unai Emery and didn’t have a plan. It’s a big mess. They need to find the right manager. Carlo Ancelotti? He’s well respected in the world of football and can bring something to the club.

“He has the Italian touch, so will be working a lot tactically and defensively. The players need some love,” he concluded.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League points tally and are as many as 27 points behind table-toppers at the moment.