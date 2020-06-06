Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram has revealed that most of the foreign cricketers, who play both in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), had found the bowling standard in PSL better.

“The five years that I have been part of PSL, I have asked foreign players about the differences between the two leagues and they always say ‘bowling level is great in PSL’,” Akram said during a conversation with former teammate Basit Ali on his YouTube channel.

“In IPL, you tend to find one bowler in every team whom you can attack (as a batsman). But in PSL the quality of bowling is lot better than IPL according to foreign players.”

However, the Sultan of Swing denied to compare the competitions further and said that it would be unfair to judge both of them at the same level as he felt PSL was still in early stages, while IPL had matured with experience of more than a decade.

“It is unfair to compare the two leagues. PSL is still in its fifth year (since inception) while IPL has been going on for 11-12 years and there is obviously more money involved,” Akram said.

“IPL has matured. PSL is definitely the second-best domestic T20 league in the world after IPL.”

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of the PSL was staged completely in Pakistan, but it had to be suspended in the knockout stages due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

However, several media reports including one by the news agency IANS suggested that the BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1, considering that the T20 World Cup – scheduled to take place at the same time – would be postponed.