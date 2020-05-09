Playing down his transfer rumours, Barcelona attacking midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said that for the moment he is happy at Barcelona.

“…for the moment, I am very happy here and I am thinking about other stuff,” Rakitic told Sky Germany.

“I’ve still got a contract, when I sign a contract I always intend to fulfil it, and if that cannot happen for any reason, then we’ll sit down together and talk about it,” he added.

The 32-year-old had forced his way back into the Barca side after it looked as if the club was looking to sell him in both the summer and in the January transfer window. However, reports say that Barca are not looking to renew his contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2021 and he will be on the market again.

Speaking to the Barcelona based paper last month, Rakitic said that he would not be pushed out just to bring in funds for new players.

The first team players of Barcelona have resumed individual training on Friday after all the players tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Barcelona footballers had undergone test for the novel coronavirus at the club training ground on Wednesday morning with La Liga pumping up the preparation to resume the league after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rakitic was among the first four players to arrive at the Barcelona training facility. He arrived along with Sergi Roberto, Clement Lenglet and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to undergo a PCR test, reported English outlet Metro.

(With inputs from IANS)