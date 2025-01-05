Football: Five more Copa del Rey matches with upsets a possibility

The third round of the Copa del Rey in Spain continues with five matches on Sunday with the chance of some upsets as lower league sides play at home to top-flight rivals. Ourense from the third tier are at home to Valladolid, with the bottom side of La Liga probably more interested in ensuring top-flight survival than a cup run, which could leave it with tired legs for the battle to avoid relegation.

Real Sociedad travel to play Ponferradina, who also play in the RFEF I division, where they currently sit a place below Real Sociedad’s B-team in the classification. While the side from San Sebastian has to be the clear favourite, this is another match where the top-flight side needs to be careful.

Elche entertain Las Palmas in a relatively even-matched affair, with Elche fourth in the Spanish second division and pushing for promotion. Las Palmas have improved a lot since the arrival of Diego Martinez as coach, but this is one of the most even ties in the round.

Racing Santander are another side flying high in the Spanish second division and playing Celta Vigo, who are capable of scoring goals but can be vulnerable in defense. A lot may hinge on whether Celta play veteran captain Iago Aspas, who has just signed a new contract until the end of June 2026. Cartagena, who is second from bottom of the second division, are at home to Leganes, and with the top-flight side probably more interested in survival than the Copa del Rey. This could be a struggle between two sides playing their reserves, with neither that keen on a draining cup run.

Real Madrid are away to Deportiva Minera, in a game that will also be played in Cartagena on Monday, while Valencia travel to second-division Eldense on Tuesday, looking for a morale-boosting win under new coach Carlos Corberan after their frustrating league defeat to Madrid on Friday night.