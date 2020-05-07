Number one Test all-rounder and West Indies skipper in the longest format, Jason Holder doesn’t want to be “pigeonholed” in just one format and wants to be a regular player in all the three formats for the Windies.

“I don’t want to just segregate myself and pigeon-hole myself to one particular format. Yes I’m the captain for the Test team but as I’ve crossed formats for a number of years, I think my sole focus has been on West Indies cricket, ideally in all three formats not only in Test cricket,” said Holder as quoted by the official website of West Indies Cricket.

“I think West Indies cricket is so diverse in many different ways and for us as players, we’ve got to understand each and everyone of us has a part to play in this whole puzzle,” he added.

The 28-year-old, who has led West Indies in Tests for the last five years, has been the undisputed king in the all-rounders’ list of the longest format for over a year now.

“I love the leadership role; the leadership role for me is one where it makes me focus and drives me in a way where my performances definitely have to lead by example and I definitely have to practice what I preach,” he said.