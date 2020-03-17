Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and is currently in quarantine. However, the coach clarified that he has no symptoms and hence he has opted for a second test.

“I’m under the care of Flamengo’s medical department and I feel good at the moment. We made a counter-test and awaited the result,” the coach wrote in Portuguese on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Thank you in advance for the messages of affection and support I received from you. Thank you, Nation,” he added.

Jorge in the video clarified that he had no symptoms despite the test being positive and insisted that he felt exactly the same on Tuesday as he felt “a month, a year, two, three years ago.”

However, the Portuguese added that he is going to stay under quarantine and hopes to be back to normal.

The coronavirus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed more than 7,100 lives and has affected over 182,000.