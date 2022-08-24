Five men’s players in contention for world No.1 spot at US Open

In the completion of the season-ending Grand Slam, the US Open at Flushing Meadows, five players, including Rafael Nadal and young Spanish compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, have a chance to become the new No. 1 player in the world.

While Daniil Medvedev of Russia will enter the US Open as the No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings, there may be a significant change in the standings in New York with five players vying for the top spot: Nadal, Medvedev, Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, and Casper Ruud of Norway.

Nadal will be in prime position to reclaim the top spot for the first time since February 2, 2020 when players drop their 2021 US Open points on next Monday, August 29. According to atptour.com, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Alcaraz, and Norway’s Casper Ruud all need strong performances in the year’s final major to compete against the Spaniard.

Nadal is not defending any points because he did not take part in the New York Open last year. Nadal will hold the top spot in the ATP Live Rankings with 5,630 points when defending champion Medvedev loses the 2,000 points he is defending.

Having a 590-point advantage over Alexander Zverev of Germany, who is unable to compete at the US Open due to an ankle injury, is the 36-year-old Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The leader since the week of June 13, Medvedev, will be 745 points behind.

In order to have a chance to leave New York as the world’s top player, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Alcaraz, and Ruud must all at least make it to the US Open final.

After making the Western & Southern Open final in Cincinnati, Tsitsipas will be self-assured. The Greek has competed four times in Flushing Meadows, but has never advanced past the third round.

Alcaraz, who defeated Tsitsipas at last year’s US Open en route to the quarterfinals, has a chance to make history. If the 19-year-old Spaniard climbs to world No. 1 on September 12, he will become the youngest No. 1 in ATP Rankings history, breaking the record Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt set in November 2001 as a 20-year-old.

Ruud, who has climbed as high as world No. 5, can also become the first Norwegian in ATP Rankings history to reach world No. 1.

(Inputs from IANS)