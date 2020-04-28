Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said that the suspension of races due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left a “big void” in his life and that this is the first time he has not started a season since he was eight years old.

“I miss racing every day. This is the first time since I was eight that I haven’t started a season,” the British Mercedes driver posted on Instagram.

“When you live and breathe something you love, when it’s gone there’s definitely a big void. But there’s always positives to take from these times.”



The first practice session of this year’s Formula 1 in Austria was cancelled hours before its scheduled time in March which was followed by a series of cancellations of various races across the globe.

However, the 35-year-old Hamilton said that the untimely break was not all bad news as it has provided everyone with the opportunity to reflect more on their lives and that the closure of transportation and industries has resulted in lesser pollution.

“Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers. Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone is staying in.

“Let’s not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let’s come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits,” the six-time F1 champion said.

Meanwhile, the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 is likely to be the season opener this year and would be a part of the back-to-back races at the closed Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria.

According to a report from Australian public radio broadcaster Ö3 and as quoted by Grandprix247.com, an announcement is likely to be made about declaring the Austrian GP as the first race of the year with the second race taking place at the same venue a week later.