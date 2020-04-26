In a recent interview, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recalled how former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff angered him that led to him hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad during the first edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007.

Notably, Yuvraj had slammed six sixes in one Broad over during his 14 ball stint at the crease in which he amassed 58 runs. Yuvraj’s majestic knock proved to be the difference between both the sides as India ended up winning the match by 18 runs.

“Freddie was just being Freddie – he said a few words and I said a few words back,” Yuvraj said during a BBC podcast.

“I was just happy the six sixes came against England because I got hit for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas a few weeks earlier in an ODI,” he added.

“When I hit the sixth six, obviously the first look was at Freddie but the second look was at Dimitri, who gave me a smile,” he concluded.