Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s association with the infamous Amrapali group has taken a nasty turn as the former India captain was named in an FIR filed to the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police.

Amrapali Group had amassed a total of Rs 2,647 crore from buyers in order to provide them with flats. However, it failed in its approach and according to July 23 judgement of the Supreme Court, it diverted all the money in different firms without completing the housing projects.

Among the companies that received money from Amrapali Group, some were owned by Dhoni’s wife. As many as seven FIRs have been filed till date by many groups of flat buyers where Dhoni was accused of being an important part of the group’s fraudulent activities.

All the FIRs have reportedly stated that the Indian cricketer was an aggressive promoter of the Amrapali Group and represented the company as its brand ambassador.

“He is part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons. Therefore, he should be added as an accused in the said FIR,” buyers allegedly said in the FIRs according to Outlook Express.

Reportedly, another FIR has mentioned that Dhoni’s reputed stature in the country as a famed cricketer and the IIT pass-pout builder Anil K Sharma were the main reasons people signed for Amrapali.

“With the impression of MS Dhoni as the legend of India cricket and Anil K Sharma as a professional builder with a degree from IIT, buyers signed the agreement believing clauses of agreement as to the worst-case scenario,” Outlook reported the FIR as saying.

“In the FIRs, Anil K Sharma and the other directors have been made accused. But we have requested the investigating agency to look into the role of MS Dhoni and made him an accused as well,” a complainant of the FIR said.