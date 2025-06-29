FIH Hockey Pro League Women: India lose 0-3 to China

China registered a determined 3-0 win against the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Saturday in Berlin, pushing them on the brink of relegation from the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women).

It was a disappointing outing for India, who missed converting from the chances, including a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter when Deepika hit the post, as per a press release from Hockey India.

“We are giving away too many soft PCs,” was Chief Coach Harendra Singh’s half-time analysis. From only six chances in the circle for China, they scored thrice with goals from Yang Chen (21′), Ying Zhang (26′) – both these goals from PC, while Anhui Yu (45′) scored a field goal.

“Execution and good structure are what helped us win today,” was China’s immediate reaction to the victory, which continues to firmly place them in the fourth position on the points table while India remains in the ninth place. A favourable result in the upcoming game between seventh-placed Germany and eighth-placed England would give some hope for India.

India made a good start, winning a Penalty Corner (PC) as early as the 4th minute but failed to convert.

China, meanwhile, which have been on the rise since their incredible Paris Olympic Silver Medal, took the lead in the 21st minute through a PC converted by Yang. She gave Savita no chance of saving it. Five minutes later, Ying pumped one in, to make it 2-0 by halftime, again through a PC. This one was a complete defencive collapse in PC, with the ball going in between defender Jyoti Singh’s legs.

China’s third goal was a finely-struck field goal by Anhui Yu following which India had no hope of bouncing back. Overall, it has been an underwhelming show by the Indian Women’s Hockey Team and they will be desperately hoping to end their campaign with a win when they meet China again tomorrow at 20:00 hours IST.

