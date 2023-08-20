FIFA Women’s World Cup: Players to watch out for in England vs Spain finals

FIFA will organise its ultimate showdown today when both the first time reached finalists, Spain and England will have their final face-off at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final at the Accor Stadium in the Olympic Park which is in Australia. Both teams tend to be very tactical and aggressive in their gameplay on the field. Let’s find out some of the important aspects of the side before the final blows its whistle.

STRENGTHS

ENGLAND

The team has shown exceptional football this season and has won matches from losing situations. The team is very clever with its game, inside or around the opponent’s penalty box. Creating a scene of chaos in or around the opponent’s penalty box has led to many chances for the team which we witnessed against the game with Australia and Colombia in the quarter and semi-final of the tournament. Additionally, the team exhibits a strong and positive playing style, demonstrated by the forwards. They possess exceptional shooting and passing abilities.

SPAIN

The team which has a strong and repulsive attitude as the English is someone famous for its counter-attacks. Spain have been looking strong both from their forward and midfielding end. More than half of the team carries a capability of scoring goals and thus just waits for the right moment. The midfield area of the nation carries great talent which provokes the opponent to come out of their comfort zone and later create a goal-scoring opportunity. The Spanish women carry great passing skills.

WEAKNESSES

ENGLAND

The team needs to be aware of the defensive side of the game and needs to react fast. The goals that the team conceived against Colombia and Australia were not more than a matter of seconds which changed the score. Moreover, the team needs to be aware of the Spanish counter-attacks.

SPAIN

The team needs to pay an equal amount of attention to its defensive side as compared to their midfield and striking areas. The lack of defensive planning and creating chaos in the penalty box will be the bait Spain will be setting for themselves against England.

TOP PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT

1. Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono

The 19-year-old Spanish left-winger, who has been in high action during this World Cup campaign will be one of the key players to watch out for, after her magical goals against Sweden and Netherlands which came on the scoresheet after coming on the field as a substitute. The player who has been a sprinter earlier has been very helpful for the squad as she has been a counter-attack specialist which the team needs against the Englishwomen.

2. Lauren Hemp

The English striker who has been one of the key factors in this England team reaching the finals for the first time has some extra-ordinary skills and dominating gameplay. The player was awarded the “Player of the Match” against Australia in the semi-finals.

3. Lauren James

The English star who was on a two-match ban after a foul being committed against Nigeria in the Round of 16 will be seen back in action. The attacking midfielder might have a chance to be substituted after the amazing gameplay that Ella Toone showed against Australia but the team needs her.

4. Aitana Bonmati

The midfielder of Spain will be in the limelight, after her decent yet impactful performance in the World Cup campaign. The Spanish squad will need her because of her goal-scoring skills and her midfield mindset which will surely help the team to outclass the Spanish on the field today.