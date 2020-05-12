Star Australian batsman Steve Smith has been keeping himself busy with various activities as he spends time with his family during the lockdown enforced amid coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Smith posted a video on Instagram featuring himself in which he is trying latte art. He can be seen trying to pour a fern design over his coffee.

“Cricketers and their latte art! Here u go mate, this is my attempt! Any feedback? Kane Williamson. Maybe we should stick to hitting balls,” he captioned the video.

Williamson reacted to the video by saying, “Haha bro I’m not surprised that you’ve mastered this too! A few more coffee net sessions for me,” Williamson commented.

Meanwhile, Smith’s teammate David Warner commented: “Haha I am not even trying to attempt.”

Earlier Willaimson had posted a video of himself.

“After six weeks of lockdown this is my attempt at a fern. Any tips are welcomed! Available for a cafe which needs a volunteeer?” he had captioned the video.

Virat Kohli had commented on this video.

“Looks good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though.”

“When you are doing the last flick you have to lift the pouring cup so it’s a thin line and not splashing the milk in,” Smith had commented.

In normal circumstances, all these players would have been featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the tournament stands postponed owing to the COVID-19 crisis.