Fenerbahce visit starts a long odyssey away from home for Bilbao

There’s no place like home, but Athletic Club Bilbao travel to play Fenerbahce in Istanbul in the Europa League on Wednesday, knowing they might not play in their San Mames Stadium for a month and a half. Last season’s Copa del Rey winner will make the Europa League visit to Istanbul after a 2-0 win at home to Villarreal that strengthened their grip on fourth place in La Liga while leaving it just six points off the top of the table.

The Basque outfit has won all five matches since the return from the last international break, beating Real Madrid 2-1 a week ago and going second in the Europa League qualifying group level on points with Lazio after four wins and a draw in the competition.

A win against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce would just about ensure a top-eight finish for Athletic, although coach Ernesto Valverde will once again make some changes to his side as he works to keep his squad as fresh as possible in a crammed season, reports Xinhua.

Advertisement

Spain international Unai Simon will return in goal as he continues his recovery from a wrist operation, while Adama Boiro, Yeray Alvarez and Andoni Gorosabal come into a defense that has remained solid despite Valverde’s rotations.

Mikel Jauregizar will start in midfield alongside the impressive Oihan Sancet and either Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta or Mikel Vesga, while Spain forward Nico Williams will return in attack after starting Sunday’s game on the bench.

Nico will be supported by his brother Inaki and Alvaro Djalo or Gorka Guruzeta as Athletic look to maintain their impressive run.

The visit to Turkey is the first of possibly nine matches Athletic have to face away from home, with consecutive La Liga derbies away to Alaves and Osasuna to end 2024. They then will kick off their Copa del Rey defense with a short trip to the fourth tier, Logrones, before flying to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, where they will play Barcelona in the semifinal ahead of a possible final against Real Madrid or Mallorca.

Back in Spain, they face a possible away last-16 tie of the Copa del Rey, before visiting Celta Vigo in La Liga ahead of another trip to Istanbul in the Europa League – this time to play Besiktas.

It isn’t until January 26th that Athletic will return to their San Mames Stadium with a league game at home to Leganes.