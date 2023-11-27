‘Feels good to be back’: Hardik Pandya on return to Mumbai Indians

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya Monday said that returning to Mumbai Indians, his first IPL team, has brought back many memories and that he felt “good to be back.”

“This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back,” Pandya wrote on X and shared a nostalgic video of his IPL journey.

Earlier on Sunday, Hardik Pandya returned to his former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after Gujarat Titans signed a high-profile all-cash deal with the MI.

Since it was a one-sided all-cash deal and Mumbai didn’t have to trade any other player. Earlier, there were rumours that Hardik will be traded for Rohit Sharma.

In a statement released on X, Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude towards the Gujarat Titans team, its management and fans.

He said that it was an honour to lead the side and thanked everyone for their support to him and his family.

“The memories and experiences with GT will forever hold a special place in my heart,” he said.

Gujarat Titans had Sunday released the list of 18 players it has retained for the IPL 2024.

Initially, Hardik was among the 18 players retained by the side alongside his India teammates Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan, South Africa’s David Miller are some of the overseas names retained by the side ahead of the auction, next month.