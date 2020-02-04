Fantasy11 Team India vs New Zealand – Cricket Prediction Tips For 1st ODI Match IND vs NZ at Seddon Park, Hamilton:

Going into the One Day International (ODI) series, India will be high on confidence after whitewashing New Zealand in the five-match Twenty-20 International (T20I) series.

Unlike the T20I assignment, the ODI series holds little importance in the present context. And Indian captain Virat Kohli has already said that they will not treat the upcoming series as a preparatory platform for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year in Australia.

Also, as confirmed by Kohli, the ODI series will witness Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw making their debut in limited-overs cricket. It will be interesting to see if the duo can impress the team management and make their case for a place in the T20I squad for the World Cup.

For New Zealand, three-match series is an opportunity for them to regain the lost glory after the embarrassment in the shortest format. What was more disappointing from the Blackcaps was that they lost the last three matches despite being on the top for the maximum period of the matches.

Their fate further worsened with two back-to-back super-over defeats from winning positions added with the injury of regular skipper Kane Williamson who will miss the first two ODIs as well.

Under the leadership of Tom Latham. the Kiwis will be desperate to get back to the winning ways in front of their home crowd. The senior batsmen will be hoping to take the reins against the dominant Indian attack.

The bowlers, on the other hand, have fared miserably in the absence of star campaigners like Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Neil Wagner. Tim Southee has been an outright failure in the T20I series and he will be expected to stage a turnaround in the 50-overs format.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Dream 11 Team Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeping: Given how KL Rahul has been performing it is highly unlikely that team India will be looking at Rishabh Pant. About the local gloveman Latham, though he will be leading the Kiwis he stands nowhere near Rahul at the moment. Thus the keeper of this fantasy eleven should be India’s KL Rahul.

Batsmen: With Shaw set to debut he should open the innings with New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, followed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli who will also be the captain of this fantasy team. Shreyas Iyer must bat at four followed by Rahul and Manish Pandey to complete the batting order.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neeshan can be the ideal contenders for this role.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah is gradually reaching his peak since making his comeback and with Mohammed Shami in the form of his life, one should not look beyond the famed duo to have the perfect pace attack.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: My Dream11 Team

Prithvi Shaw, Martin Guptill, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Probable Playing XI

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C/WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn.