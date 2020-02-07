Going into the One Day International (ODI) series, India were high on confidence after whitewashing New Zealand in the five-match Twenty-20 International (T20I) series.

But a defeat in the first match has brought the Virat Kohli-led side back to the reality. And they will be hoping to get back to the winning track in the second outing at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Unlike the T20I assignment, the ODI series holds little importance in the present context. And Indian captain Virat Kohli has already said that they will not treat the upcoming series as a preparatory platform for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year in Australia.

Although a win can do the team no harm, a defeat can definitely hold a negative impact on the team’s mentality. The visiting batsmen were right on the money as they have been throughout the tour and the team management will hold the bowlers accountable for the defeat.

The Indian bowling attack has been one of the best in recent time and failing to defend a massive total of 348 was a surprise for many. The Jasprit Bumrah & Co will be geared for staging a comeback against the Kiwi batsmen.

As far as the team changes are concerned, Mohammed Shami is likely to be included in place of Shardul Thakur, while Yuzvendra Chahal might replace Kuldeep Yadav. Manish Pandey can also be roped in at the cost of Kedar Jadhav.

For New Zealand, three-match series is an opportunity for them to regain the lost glory after the embarrassment in the shortest format. And they seem to have started with the exact intention.

The Kiwis lost three back-to-back T20Is from winning positions and Ross Taylor was the major reason for their cursed fate. The senior pro failed to see his team through on most of the occasions despite getting a solid start.

But in the first ODI, he seemed a different character as he made sure he capitalised on his start and remained unbeaten till the end. He played one of his finest knocks in recent times to help New Zealand win the series opener.

The bowlers, on the other hand, have fared miserably in the absence of star campaigners like Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Neil Wagner. Tim Southee, who has been an outright failure in the T20I series and in the first ODI as well, will be expected to stage a turnaround in the 50-overs format.

Under the leadership of Tom Latham, the Kiwis will be desperate to get back to seal the series in front of their home crowd. They, in all likelihood, will play with the same eleven.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Dream 11 Team Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeping: Given how KL Rahul has been performing it is highly unlikely that team India will be looking at Rishabh Pant. About the local gloveman Latham, though he will be leading the Kiwis, he stands nowhere near Rahul at the moment. Thus the keeper of this fantasy eleven should be India’s KL Rahul.

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw should open the innings with New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls, followed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli who will also be the captain of this fantasy team. Shreyas Iyer must bat at four followed by Ross Taylor and Rahul to complete the batting order.

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neeshan can be the ideal contenders for this role.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah is gradually reaching his peak since making his comeback and with Mohammed Shami in the form of his life, one should not look beyond the famed duo to have the perfect pace attack.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: My Dream11 Team

Prithvi Shaw, Henry Nicholls, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Probable Playing XI

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C/WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn.