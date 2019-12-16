Just when Manchester United seemed to be on their way to bring their season back on track after successive wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and AZ Alkmaar, they just managed a 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United stars took their own sweet time to get going and only a late strike from youngster Mason Greenwood ensured that they get at least one point from the match. The performance of their star defender Harry Maguire did not seem to impress the fans.

The Red Devils fans did not take a back seat from criticising their own star player on social media. Fans even went on to state that Maguire’s performance did not even justify the £80m fee the club had spent on him last summer.

See how the fans reacted right here:

Manchester United have a new record! Most league games in a row without a clean sheet. This happened after we spent a world record fee on a CB, close to one on a RB, and moved to playing with two holding midfielders. This issue isn’t discussed enough. — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) December 15, 2019

This is Harry Maguire in a nutshell btw pic.twitter.com/OifeshAarM — V🤙🏽 (@Vthota111) December 15, 2019

What in the world is Harry Maguire doing with those long passes and we are slow in everything even when the ball goes out of play. We are 1-0 down and there is no urgency. — Faiz 🔰 (@FaizMUFC) December 15, 2019