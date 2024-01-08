Faisal, Shivank score upset wins to make it to the main draw of Mandya Open

Faisal Qamar and Shivank Bhatnagar after they chalked out an upset wins in the second and final qualifying round to make it to the main draw of the Mandya Ope here on Monday.

While Faisal won a one hour-49 minute battle against 8th seed Jiayang Dong of Australia 6-4, 4-6, 10-5, Shivank continued his good run upsetting fifth seed Aaron Cohen of Israel 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 in one hour 50 mins.

Thijmen Loof of The Netherlands ousted third seed Aryan Shah in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 while 12th seed Vishnu Vardhan saw the back of the second seed Woobin Shin of Korea 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-4 in the longest match of the day that lasted for over 2 hours.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Faisal after being 0-3 down in the first set, crawled back into the game with some stunning cross court winners against his extremely agile Dong and took the first set 6-4.

The Jaipur lad was one break up in the second set but soon lost the advantage and got broken, eventually losing the set 4-6.

In the deciding super tie-break, the Indian dominated the error-prone visitor to end up as the winner.

Faisal now runs into Kris Van Wyk of South Africa who has been giving the top billing for the main round.

Sasikumar Mukund is the top seeded Indian at No.4 while the recent inductee in the Indian Davis Cup team, SD Prajwal Dev is seeded No.8. Giles Hussey of Great Britain is seeded second while Isralian Orel Kimhi is seeded No.3.

Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam, Indonesian M Rifiqi Fitriadi and Tsung-Hao Huang of Taipei are seeded from 5th, 6th and 7th.