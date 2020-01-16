Manchester United’s third-round FA Cup win over Wolves was overshadowed by Marcus Rashford’s injury on Wednesday at the Old Trafford. Rashford sustained a back injury after coming in as a substitute in the second half.

The 22-year-old lasted less than 15 minutes before going down off a challenge from Matt Doherty in the 76th minute. He was then replaced by Jesse Lingard as he becomes doubtful in United’s next match to Liverpool.

Making a comeback into the starting eleven, Juan Mata scored the only goal of the match with a sublime header to take United into the next round of FA Cup. Also, this was United’s first win over Wolves since the latter returned to top-flight in 2018.

The United boss also expressed his concern over Rashford and admitted that his move to introduce Rashford backfired. He also failed to give an update on the injury of his striker.

“That backfired, but you’ve got to go for them. He’s got a knock and couldn’t run. Let’s test him for Sunday and see how he goes. He’s had a few knocks with his back lately and he got another one,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying of BT Sport.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rashford also expressed his disappointment as he wrote, “Never want to feel like I’ve let my

teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come o. Top work from the lads to get into the next round.”