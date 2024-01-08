FA Cup: Liverpool reach fourth round after 2-0 win at Arsenal

FA Cup: De Bruyne returns as Man City cruise to fourth round
Kevin De Bruyne made his return as a second half substitute, having been out injured since the opening weekend of the season.
Two goals in the final ten minutes helped Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 away win at Arsenal.
Jakub Kiwior’s own goal put Liverpool in front on 80 minutes, the defender glancing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s dangerous free-kick home.
And then in added time, Luis Diaz sealed the win with a second goal on the counter-attack, as Liverpool capitalised on Arsenal’s failure to take their chances in the first half – Martin Odegaard had come closest when he hit the bar.
As the game went on, Liverpool took control, with Aaron Ramsdale required to make a crucial save from Diaz before Diogo Jota hit the woodwork.
Sunday night loss means the Gunners have lost their last three matches in all competitions and are on a run of one win in seven, which began with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on 23 December.
Arsenal will hope for a return to winning ways with a London derby in the Premier League at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday 20 January.
Liverpool’s next Premier League match is a trip to AFC Bournemouth the following day.
