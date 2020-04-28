In a recent development, former Pirelli boss Paul Hembery has criticised F1’s “reckless” plan to get racing even as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, with the support of F1, in coordination with the Australian government, Red Bull is striving to get the race weekends organised behind closed doors at the Red Bull Ring.

Earlier, F1 CEO Chase Carey clearly emphasised that he is looking to organise a total of 15-18 races in the calendar year of 2020.

However, former Pirelli chief Hembery stated that doing such an arrangement would be “reckless.”

“How can you possibly make an announcement with so many unknowns?” he said as quoted Sports Mole.

“Europe is in lockdown, so any idea of having races in July would be foolhardy given the unknowns. If there was any statement from F1, then it should have been one cancelling the season and working on a genuine plan B.

“It’s all about money and survival, the same as any business. F1 is not immune,” he added.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock also echoed similar views and highlighted the ‘moral’ issue of the return of racing amid a global health emergency.

“It’s not for me to judge whether what is happening is morally justifiable, like whether the DTM of Formula 1 will soon be racing again,” he told Speed Week.

“The viewer will be happy, but there will also be many people who wonder why they cannot get a (corona) test while the Bundesliga for example tests every few days.”