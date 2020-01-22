The Big Bash League 2019-20 will have a new finals format which will allow top five teams to fight for the title after the league stage gets over. Also, the top two teams will get double chances to make it to the final.

The new format for the finals has been introduced to provide greater reward for the two teams finishing atop the league. It will also see five, instead of four, fighting it out in the play-offs.

The top two teams will fight in the first Qualifier on January 31 at the MCG, home ground of the Melbourne Stars. By securing the first place the Stars have earned the right to host the Qualifier, the winner of which will host the final on February 8.

The fourth and fifth-placed team will meet in the first eliminator on January 30 and the winner of it will play the third-placed team in the knock-out on February 1.

The winner of the knock-out and the loser of the first Qualifier will then face each other in the challenger on February 6 to decide the second finalist of the ninth season of the BBL.

11 players from the ODI squad which toured India will return to their respective BBL team for the finals.

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers), Marnus Labuschagne (Brisbane Heat), D’Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes), Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa (Melbourne Stars (Melbourne Stars), Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson (Melbourne Renegades), Ashton Agar and Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers), Josh Hazlewood and Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers).

Other than Stars, the Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunders hold the following positions respectively.