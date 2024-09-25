Ex-Man Utd, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane retires from football

Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from football at the age of 31. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and France international took to Instagram to confirm his decision, citing ongoing physical challenges, particularly with his knee, as the key reason behind his decision to hang up his boots.

Varane, who joined Italian club Como on a free transfer this past summer after leaving Manchester United, was expected to miss a significant portion of the 2024 season due to his knee issues. In fact, Como had not even registered him for their Serie A squad, as it became clear that his recovery would be a long one.

Rather than continuing to battle for fitness, Varane has chosen to step away from the game, penning an emotional farewell letter to his supporters.

“They say all good things must come to an end. In my career, I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments, and memories that will last a lifetime,” Varane wrote in his Instagram post.

Varane had an illustrious career that included winning the World Cup with France in 2018 and lifting four Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Reflecting on his journey, Varane expressed immense pride in his achievements, emphasising that he wanted to leave the game on his own terms. “I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct.”

In his letter, Varane highlighted his gratitude for every club and country he represented, stating, “I have loved fighting for myself, my clubs, my country, my teammates, and the supporters of every team I have played for. From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey.”

Raphael’s accolades include four Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, a World Cup, and a multitude of other domestic and international trophies.

With 93 caps for France, he was an integral part of the squad for over a decade and was known for his leadership and composure, both on and off the pitch.

The Frenchman, who had already retired from international football in early 2023, hinted at staying involved in football in a different capacity. “And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads,” he said.

“You represented our colours with great distinction during your three seasons at Old Trafford. We thank you for your humility, leadership and commitment. May these qualities serve you well in your next venture. Once a Red, always a Red,” Manchester United posted on X.