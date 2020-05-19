Former Kenya football head coach, Sebastien Migne, has threatened to take the country’s federation to world football governing body FIFA over non-payment of dues.

The Frenchman who parted ways with the team, Harambee Stars, in mid-August 2019, claimed in an interview with Switch TV that he had not been paid an undisclosed amount for his services that include leading Kenya to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, reports Xinhua news agency.

“No, it’s a process they told me. Soon, I will go to FIFA because if I have no choice. I left time for FKF to regularise everything and if there is nothing, I will go to FIFA,” Migne who was appointed the Equatorial Guinea head coach on Nov. 7, 2019, after his contract with Kenya was terminated said in an interview.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) General Secretary, Barry Otieno, denied they had refused to settle the Frenchman’s dues.

“We agreed on a payment plan which we continue to honour,” Otieno said on Monday.

The former coach also agreed with widespread reports that the team had not been paid their bonuses for beating neighbors Tanzania in the AFCON finals as promised.

“We did not receive any bonuses for this victory, all my staff, all my players,” said the 46-year-old who was speaking from his home in France.

Migne was appointed on May 18, 2018, and led Kenya to their first AFCON finals in 15 years after his team finished second in their qualifying group behind Ghana and ahead of Ethiopia.

At the Egypt AFCON, Kenya lost to eventual champions Algeria before beating neighbors Tanzania 3-2 but a loss to beaten finalists Senegal saw them crash out of the competition in the first round in a performance that was roundly criticized back at home.

A few weeks later, Tanzania would get a chance to revenge as they bundled Kenya out of the African Nations Championships.

Already, FIFA has ordered FKF to pay two former foreign coaches, Adel Amrouche of Belgium and Bobby Williamson of Scotland monies owed to them after their contracts were terminated prematurely.

Last month, FKF president, Nick Mwendwa, admitted they could not afford to pay Amrouche 106 million shillings ($1 million) he is owed and invited a FIFA ban on the country.

“We have tried all possible ways to get money but in vain, we have written to FIFA for more time so we can get money but I don’t think they will listen to us, we have also been engaging the government but now they have the coronavirus issues they are dealing with and it won’t be possible,” Mwendwa said.

However, the world governing body is yet to give a direction in the dispute that has dragged on for the last three years with Amrouche insisting he will not settle for anything less than the full amount.

Ailing Williamson who was awarded just over 500,000 dollars recently called for his dues to be settled to help him offset medical expenses.