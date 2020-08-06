Manchester United on Wednesday edged past LASK 2-1 in the second leg of their Round of 16 match at Old Trafford. The Red Devils comfortably moved to the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 7-1, courtesy of their 5-0 victory in the first leg played on March 12.

United, who will now face Copenhagen in the next round, saw Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial scoring the two goals of the night for them after Philipp Wiesinger had given LASK the lead.

Despite United having a five-goal lead and playing in their own backyard, it was the visitors who looked determined to get the first breakthrough.

Andreas Andrade gave LASK the first genuine chance to take the lead when his hit the crossbar with a powerful header after just 10 minutes of play at an almost empty Old Trafford. Peter Michorl then fired wide after five minutes.

The Linz-based team’s effort paid dividends as they scored the opener of the night after the half-time break. Wiesinger fired in a shot into the top-corner of United’s net from outside the box in thr 55th minute.

However, LASK’s joy was short lived as Lingard brought parity into the contest within three minutes and registered his name on the scoring sheet in consecutive matches. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder had also scored against Leicester City in Manchester United’s concluding Premier League last week.

United’s French striker Anthony Martial then netted the winner with just two minutes remaining of the regulation time’s play. LASK goalkpeer Alexander Schlager had got a foot of his to Martial’s shot but it proved too little as United players erupted in celebration.