Liverpool duo of Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson have reportedly pulled out of England’s squad which will face Kosovo in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers on Sunday.

While Gomez suffered an injury after clashing knees with Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier, Henderson is believed to have not recovered from a viral infection.

An update from camp, as the #ThreeLions prepare to head out to Kosovo this afternoon:https://t.co/0IJInKyeRI — England (@England) November 16, 2019



“Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez will miss England’s final Euro 2020 qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday,” read the official statement on the website of The FA.

“Henderson arrived in camp with a viral infection that has not fully cleared. Meanwhile, his Liverpool team-mate Gomez sustained a knock in training on Friday and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel,” the statement added.

The Three Lions have already qualified for next year’s continental event after thrashing Montenegro 7-0 at the Wembley on Wednesday.

Next summer’s plans are set 😎 We’ll see you at #EURO2020! pic.twitter.com/5pzBMvGJOJ — England (@England) November 14, 2019

Skipper Harry Kane led from the front as he scored a hat-trick and took his international goal tally to 31, going past Tom Finney, Alan Shearer and Nat Lofthouse’s mark of 30.

The other goal scorers were Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ben Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham. Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell also had a hat-trick of assists under his name.

England will next face Kosovo in an away game at the Pristina City Stadium in the country’s capital which will be both the side’s last match of the ongoing Euro 2020 Qualifiers.