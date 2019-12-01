In a revelation that has not come as a surprise to football fans, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has picked Lionel Messi over other contenders like Dutch star Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

The former manager of teams like Athletic Bilbao and Valencia has stated that football award ceremonies are problems and giving such awards to Barca and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi are potential solutions to these problems.

“I don’t follow these awards galas because they are too long. My vote, well, I guess, is the same as yours,” Ernesto Valverde was quoted as saying at a news conference.

“I would vote for the best, obviously. Every year you always vote depending on how the seasons have gone for the players.”

“But if you have to give it to the best, let’s just give it to Messi and the problem is solved,” he added.

Notably, Valverde is not the solitary Barcelona official to go on record, saying nice things about the superstar player. Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu had also stated earlier that Messi is undoubtedly the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT).

“Without a doubt, Leo Messi is the best player in football history, he has made a huge mark on the world of football,” he told the club’s official website.

“There is no club in the world that has had as much success as Barca, with a player that has won six Golden Boots or has five Ballon d’Or awards,” he added.