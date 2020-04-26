Borussia Dortmund footballer Erling Braut Haaland has named Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan’s talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his idols while growing up.

“I had a lot of idols as a child. I have to mention two players: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Always stay hungry. Always be on the lookout for goals and balls,” the club’s official website quoted Haaland as saying.

The 19-year-old gave a glimpse of his lockdown life and said, “I coach and meditate a lot, and play FIFA with the guys. My favourite food is kebab pizza.”

After making his top-flight debut in European football with the Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg this season, Haaland moved to Dortmund in the winter transfer window for 20 million Euros. In his eight appearances so far for the BVB, the Norwegian youngster has already netted nine goals.

Meanwhile, German Football League (DFL) Chief Executive Christian Seifert has said that it is hoping to restart league football in the country on May 9 provided they get the green light from the country’s government.

However, after meeting with the top club officials of Bundesliga and all other stakeholders, Seifert had informed that the football season was ready to return but admitted that the final decision would be taken by Chancellor Angela Markel’s government.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DFL suspended top-flight football in Germany on March 13 until at least April 30.

Leaders of the states of Bavaria and North-Rhine Westphalia — homes of German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively — have supported the move to restart football.

With inputs from IANS