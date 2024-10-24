Erik ten Hag warns United’s injury crisis could leave them ‘short’ for season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that his squad is walking a fine line as they battle a growing injury crisis, warning the team could struggle to compete on multiple fronts if more players are sidelined.

Speaking ahead of United’s upcoming Europa League clash against Fenerbahce, Ten Hag confirmed that midfielder Mason Mount is edging closer to a return but admitted that the England international’s recovery has been slower than expected. Mount, who has been out with a hamstring injury since mid-August, is one of ten United players currently unavailable, leaving the squad stretched thin.

“It will take longer than expected, but I think he will be back soon,” Ten Hag said about Mount’s injury. “Players who are available have to do the job. We are capable. They are capable to do the job.”

Advertisement

Despite the complicated situation, Ten Hag emphasised that the team is determined to manage the heavy schedule of fixtures, balancing league matches and European commitments while avoiding further injury risks. “It is complicated, but it is never easy. We have to deal with it, we will deal with it,” he said. “We have to cover many games in a short time and we will do that the best we can.”

Captain Bruno Fernandes is serving a one-match ban after being shown a red card in its 3-3 draw with Porto and fellow midfielder Mount is also unavailable through injury.

With Manchester United competing in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cup competitions, the mounting injuries pose a serious challenge.

Ten Hag acknowledged that while players prefer the rhythm of regular matches over training, the thin squad leaves little room for error. “As long as you have players available enough, you can construct a team and don’t have to take injury risks. Then it’s best to play games,” he explained.

However, Ten Hag issued a stark warning saying if any more players are sidelined, the club could face significant problems. “At the moment, we are OK. But if we get many more (injuries), then we will be short,” he admitted.

United’s injury list currently includes key players like Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in addition to Mount.

United, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, sit 12th in the table with 11 points and three wins from eight games.