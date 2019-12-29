English Premier League side West Ham on Sunday sacked their manager Manuel Pellegrini after Hammers’ 2-1 loss at home to Leicester City.

Notably, for Pellegrini’s men this was fourth consecutive loss at home and ninth in the last 12 games.

The 66-year-old Chilean has been under increasing pressure since a 4-0 defeat to Oxford United in the EFL Cup in September.

“It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision,” joint-chairman David Sullivan was quoted as saying by BBC.”It has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

Pellegrini, who had signed for West Ham in May 2018 on a three-year deal, served just half of the contracted period before being sacked.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who skippered the outfit against Leicester, said the unit lacked confidence.

“People were talking about us being top-six contenders and now we’re so far away,” the 20-year-old was quoted as saying by BBC.

“Fans are coming to the game pretty much not wanting to come. We need to pick up fast,” said Rice.

Meanwhile, Scottish coach David Moyes seems to be a strong contender to take over the post of Pellegrini.