English Premier League: The new terrain for branding

The English Premier League (EPL) has emerged as a dynamic platform for global branding, fuelled by its diversity, enthusiasm and ability to connect with audiences across continents. Operating in an ecosystem shaped by innovation, audience preferences and business opportunities, the EPL has redefined the narrative of sports by transcending geographical boundaries and bringing together people, cultures and communities.

Kicking off in August and running until May, the EPL unleashes a frenzy of football fandom, offering iconic moments, innovative branding and unparalleled global appeal. The league’s 20 competing teams, their players and the intense rivalries between them have turned the EPL into a fertile ground for stakeholders, partners and fans alike. Each match, driven by club legacy and star players, captures the imagination of millions and enhances the league‘s resonance across continents.

In India, the EPL’s popularity has reached new heights, penetrating Tier II and Tier III cities where support for the “Big Five” teams—Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea—has cultivated a deep human connection. The league’s innovative branding and media outreach have created a unique relationship with audiences, blending cultural resonance with visual appeal. Iconic anthems like Liverpool’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” have struck a chord with Indian fans, evoking memories of the passion seen in Kolkata’s historic Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal clashes.

EPL players have become global icons, connecting deeply with fans through their skill, charisma, and personal stories. Stars like Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson have captured the imagination of India’s youth, creating a sense of personal identification with their journeys. This emotional connection is amplified by the league’s emphasis on “fan-centrism”, where branding strategies revolve around the fans’ experiences and aspirations.

The league’s outreach in India has been further enriched by partnerships with local brands, celebrity endorsements and innovative marketing campaigns. Advertisements featuring Indian personalities, such as Ranveer Singh, have created a buzz around derby clashes, while cinematic screenings of matches in theatres have added a new dimension to the viewing experience. The integration of breathtaking visuals, player merchandise and engaging digital content has strengthened the EPL’s position as a preferred destination for Indian sports enthusiasts.

What sets the EPL apart from other leagues like La Liga or Bundesliga is its ability to forge a personalised connection with its audience. Through storytelling, behind-the-scenes footage, and real-time digital engagement, the EPL has created a narrative that resonates deeply with fans. The league’s managers, too, play a pivotal role in this ecosystem. Figures like Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, Unai Emery of Aston Villa and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City are seen as symbols of hope and strategy, their decisions and performances scrutinised and celebrated by millions.

The EPL has also opened new avenues for business opportunities and advertising in India. The league’s focus on regional diversity and cultural integration has brought freshness to its brand identity. The jersey culture, where fans proudly sport their favourite team’s colours, has reinforced the bond between sports, culture and communities.

As India embraces a new era of sports enthusiasm, the EPL stands as a testament to the power of football to unite people and inspire generations. By creating a unique blend of innovation, storytelling and cultural connection, the league has solidified its place as a global phenomenon, offering Indian audiences an alternative to cricket and a gateway to the world of football. This is only the beginning of an exciting journey that continues to evolve with each season.

The writer is former civil servant and football enthusiast

(Inputs provided by Zoya Ahmad and Vaishnavie Srinivasan)



