A blunder from goalkeeper David de Gea and another error from Aaron Wan-Bissaka proved to be way too costly for Premier League giants Manchester United as they ended up losing a game against a struggling Watford side 2-0.

United’s unpredictable form in the season so far continued with another unexpected performance against Watford. The Red Devils were expected to beat their opponents as Watford were placed at the rock-bottom of the points tally. However, that was not to be as it was the Hornets who clinched 3 points from the match.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to call star defender Paul Pogba from the bench but by the time he was called on the pitch, the game had already slipped from their hands.

Pogba was arguably their best player on the pitch despite taking the field for 26 minutes in what was his first appearance for the Red Devils since September.

Red Devils just could not play together as a unit as Jesse Lingard wasted the team’s solitary chance of scoring. Apart from that United looked out of touch.

Helped by a blunder from David de Gea, Watford took the lead in the 50th minute of the match through Ismaila Sarr. They soon made it 2-0 as Troy Deeney converted a penalty 5 minutes later. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s lapse had given the Hornets the spot-kick which Deeney made use of. Consequently, Nigel Pearson tasted the first win of the season as Watford boss.

Pogba’s genius was probably the biggest positive for Manchester United from the game but even he was not able to change the fortunes for his team. Manchester United will be on the 8th place this Christmas, their lowest ever Christmas ranking since 1989.