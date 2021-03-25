India won the first ODI match. In batting for India, S Dhawan missed out on a century by 2 runs. V Kohli, KL Rahul and K Pandya hit half-centuries. In the bowling department, P Krishna took 4, S Thakur 3, B Kumar 2 and K Pandya took India to victory with 1 wicket.
Apart from J Bairstow’s 94 runs in batting for England, only J Roy, M Ali and E Morgan could survive on the pitch. In bowling, B Stokes took 3 and M Wood took 2 wickets.
Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
The 2nd ODI match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Friday, March 26th at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Average score at venue: 279
Pitch Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)
Weather Prediction: Clear Sky
Temperature: Around 35 degrees Celcius
Probable XI: England
J Roy, J Buttler, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, A Rashid, M Wood, M Ali, S Billings, M Parkinson
Top Picks for England: J Roy, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow, E Morgan, M Ali
Probable XI: India
V Kohli, S Iyer, H Pandya, KL Rahul, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, S Dhawan, K Pandya, P Krishna, K Yadav
Top Picks for India: K Pandya, VKohllii, S Dhawan, R Sharma, KL Rahul
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK– J Bairstow, KL Rahul
Batsman–V Kohli, S Dhawan, J Roy
All Rounder – B Stokes, M Ali, K Pandya
Bowler – S Thakur, M Wood, P Krishna
Best Captain Picks – V Kohli, J Bairstow
Best Vice-Captain Picks – S Dhawan, J Roy