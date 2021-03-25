India won the first ODI match. In batting for India, S Dhawan missed out on a century by 2 runs. V Kohli, KL Rahul and K Pandya hit half-centuries. In the bowling department, P Krishna took 4, S Thakur 3, B Kumar 2 and K Pandya took India to victory with 1 wicket.

Apart from J Bairstow’s 94 runs in batting for England, only J Roy, M Ali and E Morgan could survive on the pitch. In bowling, B Stokes took 3 and M Wood took 2 wickets.

Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 2nd ODI match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Friday, March 26th at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Average score at venue: 279

Pitch Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)

Weather Prediction: Clear Sky

Temperature: Around 35 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: England

J Roy, J Buttler, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, A Rashid, M Wood, M Ali, S Billings, M Parkinson

Top Picks for England: J Roy, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow, E Morgan, M Ali

Probable XI: India

V Kohli, S Iyer, H Pandya, KL Rahul, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, S Dhawan, K Pandya, P Krishna, K Yadav

Top Picks for India: K Pandya, VKohllii, S Dhawan, R Sharma, KL Rahul

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK– J Bairstow, KL Rahul

Batsman–V Kohli, S Dhawan, J Roy

All Rounder – B Stokes, M Ali, K Pandya

Bowler – S Thakur, M Wood, P Krishna

Best Captain Picks – V Kohli, J Bairstow

Best Vice-Captain Picks – S Dhawan, J Roy