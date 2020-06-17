The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced a 30-member squad that will take part in a training camp at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of the first Test against the West Indies starting on July 8.

The group will be preparing themselves behind closed doors for the much-anticipated series and will participate in a three-day practice match starting July 1.

“Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training in preparation for the Test series against the West Indies,” national selector Ed Smith was quoted as saying in the ECB statement.

“We’d also like to thank all the county coaches who have supported these players over the past few weeks. A squad for the first Test will be announced in due course.”

The ECB also confirmed the red-ball coaching team for the three-match Test series. Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe will support head coach Chris Silverwood in his role as assistant coach and specialise on batting.

Three coaches from the county game have been seconded – Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple will work closely with Silverwood as bowling coach. Gloucestershire’s head Coach Richard Dawson, who has had experience coaching the England Lions on their successful tour of Australia earlier this year, will take control of the spin bowlers.

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood will take charge of England’s ODI team later in the summer, when it is hoped that Ireland will tour in a three-match Royal London ODI series, subject to those fixtures being confirmed.

Behind-Closed-Doors Training Group: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dominic Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)