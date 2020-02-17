England have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the third and final T20I, which the Three Lions won by five wickets at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan and his men were one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” stated an ICC media release.

Riding on skipper Morgan’s unbeaten 57 off just 22 balls, England defeated South Africa by 5 wickets in the third T20I to seal series 2-1.

The Irish-born cricketer reached his half-century in just 21 balls, equaling his own record set last year in New Zealand for the fastest T20I half-century by an England player. The southpaw hit as many as seven sixes to help England chase down a total of 223 runs with five balls to spare. However, Jonny Bairstow’s 64 off 34 along with Jos Buttler’s 57off 29 also helped England’s cause.

Morgan bagged the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

The victory helped England finish their two-month tour of South Africa with happy faces. The Englishmen came from behind in every one of the three series, fighting back to win the test series 3-1, to draw the ODI series 1-1, and to win the T20 series 2-1.

England will now play a two-Test series in Sri Lanka beginning March 12 whereas the Proteas are scheduled to host Australia in three T20Is and as many ODIs beginning Friday.