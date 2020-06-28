Pakistan test skipper Azhar Ali has supported his young pace attack to come good against the England batsmen when they meet in a riveting series later in the year.

The teams are set to participate in a three-Test and three-T20I series after the England-West Indies series which will commence on 8 July.

Pakistan’s pace attack comprises of relatively inexperienced pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah who have never played in England before.

“In terms of number of games, of course England have tons of experience in their bowling,” Azhar was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “But we have the skills: they (our bowlers) are young and have a lot to offer.

“They can give trouble to any team in the world. In a very short time, they have achieved a lot and that is a good sign.

“You can’t buy experience immediately, and for that you obviously have to play more, but then we have a very experienced coaching staff with Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed.

“Their expertise and knowledge can be utilised and they will be helping them. So I believe, when this combo of experience and skill is brought together, that we can produce a great result. I am confident about this,” he added.

Azhar also feels that they are quite capable of targeting England top-order which, according to him, is fragile ever since Alastair Cook hung up his cricketing boots in 2018.

England have failed to come to a settled opening combination and Azhar feels that Pakistan bowlers may use that to their advantage.

“Looking at their batting, their top order has been fragile for some time since Alastair Cook retired,” he said.

“They have tried a lot of combinations lately and might be looking a bit more settled, but they haven’t been really confident with it. So there is something for us in it to look at.”